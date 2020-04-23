Koalas injured in 2019 Australian bushfires released into wild

Several koalas injured in the 2019 Australian wildfires are back home in the wild.

The marsupials were being treated at the world's only all-koala hospital, which is in the New South Wales town of Port Macquarie.

One of the most famous of the group is Anwen.

Photos of her went viral due to the severe nature of her burns, covering 90% of her body.

She was the third patient admitted to the facility in October 2019.

Anwen is one of 26 koalas to be released in the Lake Innes Nature Reserve over the course of a week.

Hospital employees carefully considered a mix of koala ages and sexes in order to make for a well-rounded community, Especially in the hopes the animals will breed and grow their population in the wild.