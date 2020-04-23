Orange County Sheriff shares details on curfew arrest

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina said investigators made an arrest this week after someone violated curfew.

Curfew runs from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., employees driving to an essential job or driving home from an essential job are allowed on the roads.

Sheriff Mina wanted to remind people the curfew is still going on.

Orange County has been hovering around 20-30 new cases of coronavirus the past five days.

“We are still urging people to adhere to the Stay-At-Home order,” Sheriff Mina said.

Sheriff Mina said if you see large gatherings or any activity where people are not practicing social distancing you are asked to call the non-emergency number of the Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down, now is not the time to be complacent, we must be vigilant,” Sheriff Mina said.