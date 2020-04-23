Sinatra singer performs for neighbors in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents in one Orlando neighborhood are getting to fly away with a Sinatra performer.

Performer David Roberts sings all the standards, Sinatra being his specialty.

"One night, I was doing a Sinatra song and one of my friends said, 'Hey, you sound like Young Frank,'" Roberts said. "I said, 'I do?' And then another guy said, 'Well, you should go out and pursue it on your own.' It just kind of fell into my lap, but I kind of knew I was meant to do this. I really did."

Performing for 16 years, Roberts typically sings to audiences in restaurants or at parties. But nowadays, it's to his neighbors from his driveway. Last night he held his second "Concert for the Cul."

"The way things are with the COVID-19, people aren't getting entertainment, live entertainment," Roberts said. "So I thought we'd keep our social distancing. We'll come out on our driveways. We got a cul-de-sac, you know, we're not bothering too many other people."

But it's quite the opposite. Roberts is providing welcomed entertainment to his neighbors who, like all of us, have been cooped up inside.

"There's no downside to that, right?" said Michael Zais, a neighbor across the street. "You got free Sinatra across the street. I get out of the house. The neighbors grab their adult beverage of choice, and you have a good ol' time for about an hour."

Roberts said when other people are happy, he’s doing his job right, even when it’s from his driveway.

"I mean, that's what it's all about right now," Roberts said. "You can make anybody happy...If you can take their mind off of their problems, off of this pandemic, just for an hour, I think that's wonderful."

You can find Roberts on Facebook under “David Roberts & the Sound of Sinatra.”