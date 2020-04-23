Threat of severe storms closes coronavirus testing sites in Volusia

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Three coronavirus testing sites in Volusia County are temporarily closing due to the threat of severe storms in Central Florida’s forecast.

The Family Health Source COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites, located at 1200 Deltona Blvd. in Deltona, 1205 S. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand and 960 S. Williamson Blvd. in Daytona Beach will be closed Friday, officials said Thursday.

According to News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges, a cold front is making its way to Central Florida, bringing the risk of strong to severe weather with it.

“The line of storms along that cold front will slowly approach Central Florida late Thursday night and start to impact areas along and northwest region of I-4 by daybreak Friday," Kegges said. "This line of storms pushes southeast of I-4 before lunch.”

Kegges said a second wave of heavy rain and storms moves in for Friday afternoon before another round of severe weather is possible Saturday.

Family Health Source officials said operations at the testing sites will resume Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

