City of Longwood to provide free coronavirus testing for 100 residents

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Officials in Longwood announced that the city would be offering free coronavirus tests.

Longwood City mayor Matt Morgan made the announcement on Facebook Friday morning.

The tests will be available Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Muslim Community Center located at 811 Wilma Street.

The test will be available for Longwood and Seminole County residents, officials said.

Only 100 tests will be available and the tests will be given to the first 100 people that sign up online at www.amssclinic.org.

