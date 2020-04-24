Florida’s CFO asks Secretary of State Pompeo to help track Chinese accounts

ORLANDO, Fla. – State CFO Jimmy Patronis sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday requesting assistance to track unclaimed property accounts that may be linked to the Republic of China.

Patronis told News 6 China’s mishandling of the coronavirus probably led to a pandemic that could have been slowed or stopped if the country had acted properly.

“I’m of the mindset that China must be held accountable," Patronis said. “We have identified accounts that are held by Chinese companies.”

Patronis said freezing Chinese assets may be something used by the United States as they consider options following the COVID-19 fallout.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor reported 4.4 million new jobless claims bringing the five-week total to 26 million.

Economists said that erases the new jobs gained between 2009 and today, essentially wiping out the work of both the Obama and Trump administrations.

Patronis said the paper trail may or may not lead to Republic of China assets but he feels the accounts should be reviewed.

“Collaborating together we can get more information so we can present more to the state department if this is something they wish to pursue,” he said.