Orange County drivers with May birthdays sent wrong renewal information due to vendor error

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County drivers with May birthdays who have registration renewals coming up may have received the wrong tag information due to a programming error, according to the Orange County Tax Collectors Office.

People who received notices that their registrations expire in May received information with the wrong vehicle, according to the county, due to an error from the printing vendor.

“The nature of the mistake was a programming error by our printing vendor that caused the wrong notices to be sent to our customers, so for example you would have received mine instead of yours,” a spokesperson for the tax collectors office said. “Unfortunately, their quality review process did not catch the error before the mailing went out.”

A full explanation of the problem and corrective measures can be found here.

The printing vendor took responsibility for the error and re-printed and mailed out the corrected notices at no cost to taxpayers, according to a statement.

New notices should begin arriving Thursday and Friday. Residents can also renew their tag online at octaxcol.com.