Orange County Superintendent shares plans for graduation ceremonies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins shared the latest plans for graduation ceremonies.

The district will hold 20 virtual graduation ceremonies. This is one virtual graduation for each high school.

The virtual ceremonies are set for the first week in June.

Dr. Jenkins said if the restrictions are lifted and the district is allowed to do so, traditional graduation ceremonies will be held in late July at each high school.

OCPS Class of 2020 parents and students, this past Saturday, the Governor announced the closure of schools for the remainder of the academic year. Due to the impact of COVID-19, it is with great disappointment that I share with you the plans for our graduation ceremonies. (1/10) pic.twitter.com/dXfMslakas — Dr. Barbara Jenkins (@SuptJenkins) April 24, 2020

“I want to be clear: current information makes the likelihood of an in-person ceremony unlikely, but we will be prepared for the possibility,” Dr. Jenkins posted on Twitter.

She added principals will share detailed plans with students in May so students can return digital devices, retrieve personal items, and pick up a graduation package.

Students will pick up their things at different times and dates to make sure social distancing is followed.

“To the Class of 2020 and their parents and guardians, thank you for your support and patience in these challenging times,” Dr. Jenkins posted on Twitter.