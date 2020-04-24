Pine Hills Church continues impressive run of food donations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – People were lined up throughout the parking lot at the Experience Christian Center in Pine Hills.

This was part of a food giveaway for folks struggling through difficult times.

"Some just don't have the financial needs to supply the bare necessities for themselves and so today was huge for our community," says Derrick McRae, Bishop-Elect at the center.

So many have rolled up their sleeves, but few can match the outreach seen here.

Friday marks day number 25 of distributing food to those in need.

"Some people are living in their cars, some people are struggling right now, some have lost their jobs," says McRae.

This wouldn’t be possible without volunteers, more than 100 of them.

All told, they’ve helped more than 8,500 people during this time.

“Today was just a breath of fresh air, a light in the midst of a cloudy day. It was a big light we were able to shine today,” McRae says.