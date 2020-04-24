Titusville man in serious condition after being shot multiple times by suspects at large, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times outside of an apartment complex, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Officers responded to the Emerald Place Apartments on Tree Lane around 10 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a shooting, detectives said.

When officers arrived, they located a man sitting outside his residence who told officers that unknown gunmen fired several rounds at him from the exterior corner of the apartment building, according to a news release.

Investigators said the man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

According to the department, the suspects are still at large.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the violence.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800. Tips can be made anonymously by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. A reward may be offered for information leading to an arrest.