Tom Hanks befriends bullied boy named Corona, sends him gift

A young Australian boy named Corona was having a tough time amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Coronavirus. They just kept on saying that and I get really mad," Corona DeVries said.

Corona DeVries got writing and picked a very impressive pen pal.

The boy wrote a letter to Hollywood star Tom Hanks to wish him well after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

"Dear Mr. and Mrs. Hanks, My name is Corona. I heard on the news you and your wife have caught the coronavirus. Are you OK?"

Tom Hanks replied back and sent him a Corona-brand typewriter on it and a typewriter-typed personal thank-you letter.

Corona grew up knowing Tom Hanks as Woody from “Toy Story,” but after a package arrived on the Gold Coast, this eight year old knows the Oscar winner as his friend from the letters.

The letter begins, “Dear friend, Corona. You have made my wife and I feel so wonderful.” The letter ends by saying, “I thought this typewriter would suit you. Ask a grownup, how it works and use it to write me back.”

The letter is signed off with a handwritten note., “P.S., You’ve got a friend in me."

"Over the moon. I think it was an understatement. He was ecstatic,” Corona’s dad Kevin DeVries said.

Hanks is back in the U.S. where he recently hosted Saturday Night Live from his house showing off his Australian accent and his collection of typewriters minus that one which is safe in Corona's care.

"And I'm going to write back!" Corona DeVries exclaimed.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.