Winter Park Police remind public you can file crime reports online

Police advise to share as much information as possible

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The Winter Park Police Department is reminding the public the department offers citizens a way to fill out a crime report online.

The link to file a crime report can be found here.

If a person does not feel comfortable filling a report online they can also speak with an officer at 407-644-1313.

The following crimes can be reported online:

  • Theft
  • Harassing Phone Calls
  • Vehicle Burglary
  • Vandalism
  • Graffiti
  • Fraud or Forgery
  • Lost Property

Police also want to remind people they can still call 911 in emergency situations.

Investigators said before you file a report you are asked to gather as much information as possible about the situation.

