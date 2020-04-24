Winter Park Police remind public you can file crime reports online

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The Winter Park Police Department is reminding the public the department offers citizens a way to fill out a crime report online.

The link to file a crime report can be found here.

If a person does not feel comfortable filling a report online they can also speak with an officer at 407-644-1313.

The following crimes can be reported online:

Theft

Harassing Phone Calls

Vehicle Burglary

Vandalism

Graffiti

Fraud or Forgery

Lost Property

Police also want to remind people they can still call 911 in emergency situations.

Investigators said before you file a report you are asked to gather as much information as possible about the situation.