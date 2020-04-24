Winter Park Police remind public you can file crime reports online
Police advise to share as much information as possible
WINTER PARK, Fla. – The Winter Park Police Department is reminding the public the department offers citizens a way to fill out a crime report online.
The link to file a crime report can be found here.
If a person does not feel comfortable filling a report online they can also speak with an officer at 407-644-1313.
The following crimes can be reported online:
- Theft
- Harassing Phone Calls
- Vehicle Burglary
- Vandalism
- Graffiti
- Fraud or Forgery
- Lost Property
Police also want to remind people they can still call 911 in emergency situations.
Investigators said before you file a report you are asked to gather as much information as possible about the situation.
