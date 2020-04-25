EatOviedo challenge raising funds for food pantry

OVIEDO, Fla. – The Oviedo mayor is calling on residents to eat local to support the city's biggest food pantry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Megan Sladek said residents are encouraged to order takeout from local restaurants and post a picture of their meal on social media using #EatOviedo.

She said the company OptiGrade based in Oviedo will donate $10 per order to the city’s biggest food pantry HOPE Helps.

“It’s essentially a challenge grant to get people who aren’t financially impacted by this to help struggling restaurants, which will, in turn, trigger a corporate donation to the food pantry,” Sladek said.

The challenge ends on April 30th. Sladek complied a list of restaurants in the Oviedo city limits.