Florida coronavirus cases top 30,800 as Gov. DeSantis plans to hear ideas on re-opening state

Florida’s new positive total for coronavirus cases reached 30,839 Saturday, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health.

306 new cases were confirmed since Friday night’s report.

The Department of Health also mentioned that there have been 1,055 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

Health officials also said in Sunday morning’s update that there were 4,849 patients hospitalized statewide due to the virus.

This week wrapped up a series of discussions between leaders in government, industry, and small businesses across the state of Florida who are part of the Re-Open Florida Task Force.

Right now the goal for everyone on the task force is to get their recommendations to Gov. Ron DeSantis as quickly as possible - and that means working through the weekend. That’s because each member of the task force is being asked to compile a list of suggestions and submit them no later than Sunday.

The Task Force to Re-open Florida announced that they have launched a public comment submission portal.

The portal is open to all Floridians wishing to submit public feedback.

According to a news release, public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor Ron DeSantis.Anyone wishing to submit a comment may enter feedback on any topic related to the re-opening of Florida’s economy.

Officials in Orange County said recently that it appears the area is beyond the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, but now, it appears they’ve identified when that peak occurred.

Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said that peak happened about a month ago, during the week of March 23, which was the 13th week of the year.

“As you can see, it has been a sustained decrease in the number of new cases that we are seeing in the county, which is good news and it’s the sustained decrease in a pandemic that you would like to see before you even engage in a conversation about returning to what normal may be," Pino said.

The Department of Health has also announced the second group of dates and locations for mobile testing sites in Orange County.

These sites will be free to any Orange County resident who wants to get tested, regardless of whether they have symptoms or have had contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Appointments are required and only those 18 and older will be seen. They can be made by calling the DOH-Orange’s COVID-19 Call Center, which is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 407-723-5004.

County Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 250 47 8 Flagler 116 10 2 Lake 221 58 10 Marion 150 20 4 Orange 1,304 253 30 Osceola 463 129 7 Polk 400 120 18 Seminole 351 80 8 Sumter 169 39 12 Volusia 432 78 15

Floridians unable to work due to the virus have struggled for weeks attempting to receive benefits from the state due to a troubled Department of Economic Opportunity website and application system. On Friday, the DEO announced its application portal CONNECT would go down through the weekend until Monday, meaning people cannot check on the status of their applications or file for benefits.

A message for people attempting to access the unemployment claims portal known as CONNECT reads: “CONNECT is currently processing payments. We apologize for the inconvenience. CONNECT will be available at 8:00 a.m. Monday, April 27.”

