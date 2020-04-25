86ºF

News 6 sports director Jamie Seh highlights high school seniors during coronavirus pandemic

Watch “The Weekly” Sunday morning on News 6

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

Jamie Seh, Sports Director

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the country, athletes have had their seasons either canceled or postponed.

News 6 sports director Jamie Seh joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to discuss how she’s been highlighting local high school seniors who didn’t get the proper send-off.

Seh also explained how the Orlando Magic organization and its players have been doing their part to give back to the Central Florida community during this difficult time.

“The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth” airs every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on News 6.

About the Authors: