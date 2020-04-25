News 6 sports director Jamie Seh highlights high school seniors during coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the country, athletes have had their seasons either canceled or postponed.

News 6 sports director Jamie Seh joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to discuss how she’s been highlighting local high school seniors who didn’t get the proper send-off.

Seh also explained how the Orlando Magic organization and its players have been doing their part to give back to the Central Florida community during this difficult time.

