Senior Salute: Lake Nona Tennis Trio

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – This edition goes out to trio from Lake Nona Tennis: Patrick Baney, Daniel Blackman, and Dylan Cass.

Individually, they are winners. Patrick is going to be a pilot. Dylan is headed to Florida State. Daniel will continue to play tennis in college in California.

Collectively, these seniors are championship contenders. After a runner-up finish in the state tournament last year, Lake Nona’s goal was to go for the title again with Baney, Blackman, and Cass leading the way. Disappointed that they can’t see the season through, but the three are grateful for the friendship.