Coronavirus testing sites coming to 32822, 32824 hot spots in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two new coronavirus testing sites are coming to Orange County hot spots this week, allowing anyone with an appointment to see if they’re positive for COVID-19.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced the new testing locations in the 32822 and 32824 zip codes on Monday. The sites will be open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone 18 or older can be tested for free, regardless of whether they have symptoms, as long as they register for an appointment beforehand by visiting ocfl.net/coronavirus. Health care workers will administer 150 tests per day at each site.

The locations are:

South Orange Youth Park: 11800 S. Orange Ave., Orlando

Ventura Elementary School: 4400 Woodgate Boulevard, Orlando

Residents in the 32822 zip code -- where there are 100 COVID-19 patients -- have been asking for a testing site, but according to Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, one couldn’t open until officials found a place that could accommodate the traffic and meet other standards.

Monday marked the start of the second week of mobile testing in Orange County. Those sites are also free and open to anyone with an appointment.

The locations are:

Monday, April 27 (reschedule from April 24) – West Orange Park, 150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden

Tuesday, April 28 – Apopka High School, 555 Martin Street, Apopka

Wednesday, April 29 – Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando

Thursday, April 30 – Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Friday, May 1 - Jay Blanchard Park, 2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando

