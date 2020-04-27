First north Brevard County coronavirus drive-thru testing site opens in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A few weeks since drive-thru Coronavirus testing service opened in Viera, and Omni Healthcare started testing in Melbourne, there continues to be a demand for testing in the northern Brevard County too, according to Parrish Medical Group.

In a partnership with Omni, Parrish began taking nasal swabs Monday at its health and fitness center on Cheney Highway.

"We already have almost 200 people that have registered to be tested and we're looking forward to just testing as many people that want to be tested," Parrish communications specialist Natalie Sellers said.

Everyone is welcome to register for a test.

Parrish said you do not need to have a special health condition, job or be over a certain age.

Tammy Maddox, of Titusville, got tested with her mother Monday.

"It's great, we've been waiting for this to come here," she said.

Maddox said she wanted to take the test as a precaution.

Parrish said as more testing results come in from any community, they will help fight the virus.

Another Titusville resident getting tested, Beverlee Stevens said she's thankful for the short drive to the site.

“I’ve been giving this thought for a long time and thinking I need to go and when they told me there was one right here, which is a half-mile from my house, I said ‘I’m hitting it,’” Stevens said.