New drive-up coronavirus testing site coming to Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – A new drive-up coronavirus testing site is coming to Apopka and will administer tests on an appointment-only basis, according to Community Health Centers.

Beginning Tuesday, Community Health Centers, Inc. will be offering COVID-19 drive-up testing in the dental parking lot at 210 East 7th St. in Apopka.

Testing will be offered to patients with symptoms including shortness of breath, fever, body aches and/or cough, according to a news release.

Site officials said testing will be done by appointment only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no cost for the COVID-19 test, however, depending on health insurance, a medical visit fee may be applicable. Patients may also qualify for Community Health Centers’ sliding discount program, based on family size and income, according to a news release.

Anyone wishing to schedule an appointment should call 407-905-8827.