13 arrested at cockfight event at Florida home after tip to deputies

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities say a tip to deputies has led to 13 arrests at a cockfighting event in rural Florida.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Frostproof home on Saturday. They reported finding wounded and bloody roosters, a fighting ring, acrylic spurs and scales.

Officials say detectives from the sheriff’s agriculture crimes unit obtained a search warrant for the property, which led to the discovery of sparring gloves with spurs, vitamins, antibiotics, performance-enhancing drugs and blood-clotting ointments.

Jorge Luis Ocasio-Montanez and Carmen Idalia Rivera-Rodriguez (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Jorge Luis Ocasio-Montanez and Carmen Idalia Rivera-Rodriguez, who both live at the property, face multiple felony charges. Deputies also arrested 11 spectators.

“We appreciate the tip we received about this cock-fighting event. Keeping and fighting these animals for the purpose of gaming and profit will not be tolerated. It’s extremely violent and cruel to the birds. I’m glad we were able to shut this down," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Authorities did not say what happened to the animals.