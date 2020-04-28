Armed man steals cigarettes from 7-Eleven, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say they’re looking for an armed man wearing a high-visibility vest who stole packs of cigarettes from a 7-Eleven on East Colonial Drive around 3:55 a.m. Monday.

A store clerk said he was restocking shelves when he heard the culprit and the man he was with enter the store then saw the suspect walk behind the counter and start putting packs of cigarettes into his backpack, according to a news release.

The clerk went to confront the man but saw he had a gun, so instead he walked to the back of the store to get the other clerk, records show.

Police said the culprit and the man he was with were gone by the time the two clerks returned.

The suspect is about 40 years old and was wearing a yellow, high-visibility vest similar to what construction workers wear. The man he was with was wearing a white undershirt, gray shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.