Hundreds of Kissimmee residents receive free bags of produce, snacks

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It was a busy start for Kissimmee city leaders on Tuesday as they distributed hundreds of bags of food to residents in need.

Mike Abdu lined up at 7 a.m. in order to get free food for his family.

“Anything will help,” he said.

About 500 bags full of mangoes and other fruits were handed out as well as a box full of microwavable to-go meals for residents.

"We feel like we feel happy when we someone care about us ," Abdu said.

Produce and snacks were donated by food distributor, Food Share. The organization also handed out hundreds of meals in Brevard County over the weekend.

"This is to show you the need that our community has," Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alvarez explained.

Alvarez said many people began lining up at 4 a.m. but because there were only 500 bags to give out, some cars were turned away.

“A lot of these people are unemployed, they haven’t seen a paycheck since March and they are in need and we need to make sure we can help them,” Alvarez said.