Testing site for coronavirus, COVID-19 immunity coming to Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A new site that will offer coronavirus testing and COVID-19 immunity testing will open Wednesday in Merritt Island, marking the third Omni Healthcare location in Brevard County.

The site will begin accepting patients at 1 p.m. Wednesday at 255 North Sykes Creek Parkway. Appointments can be made by calling 321-802-5515 or emailing covid@omnihealthcare.com.

“To meet the growing demand for testing, our organization continues to expand our service to the community during this pandemic,” Omni Healthcare medical director Dr. Craig Deligdish said. “Patients from Orange, Seminole, Indian River, St. Lucie and other surrounding counties are making the drive to get tested. Our Merritt Island location will help facilitate access to these tests, providing essential workers the answers they need to get back to work.”

Below are the planned testing hours:

Wednesday, April 29: Testing begins at 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 30 - Friday, May 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weekly, Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tests to determine whether someone is positive for COVID-19 will be done using a nasopharyngeal swab while immunity testing at the drive-thru location will be done using a finger stick.

Only those who have previously been tested for the virus will be permitted to take an antibody test to determine if they could have immunity. There will be no charge, even for those who don’t have medical insurance.

Omni also operates sites in Melbourne and Titusville. Officials said 300 tests have been administered at the Parrish Health and Fitness Center in Titusville, which opened Monday, while 10,000 swab tests and 2,000 antibody tests have been conducted in Melbourne.