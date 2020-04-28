When life gives you mattresses, one Bartow company makes coronavirus masks

BARTOW, Fla. – One Bartow company is doing its part to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic by transforming a surplus of mattresses into face masks.

Corsicana Mattress Co. is ramping up to produce and sell up to 70,000 masks per week in its plants to help fill the need brought coronavirus.

The shift in production to manufacture masks will help relieve the shortage of personal protective equipment brought on since the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

The company is making two styles of masks: one is made using cotton and non-woven materials while the other is sewn with a black polyester blend fabric which are both used in the company’s mattress manufacturing, according to a news release.

“We’ve seen the stories of price gouging with masks and other supplies, and realized we could produce masks at a fraction of the costs we’ve seen. Today’s healthcare crisis is unprecedented, and we are committed to helping our fellow citizens remain safe during this pandemic,” said James Booth, chief operating officer of Corsicana Mattress. “We’re honored to be able to unite our factories and come together to help our local communities across the United States. We thank our dedicated staff, essential workers and healthcare officials who continue to fight for us every day during this difficult time.”