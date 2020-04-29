85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

77-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Winter Park, police say

Tags: Traffic

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A 77-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Winter Park Tuesday evening, according to the police department.

The crash happened at Orlando Avenue and West Morse Boulevard around 5 p.m.

The road was closed for several hours as authorities investigated.

The victim was identified Wednesday as Margaret Bachus.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.