77-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Winter Park, police say
WINTER PARK, Fla. – A 77-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Winter Park Tuesday evening, according to the police department.
The crash happened at Orlando Avenue and West Morse Boulevard around 5 p.m.
The road was closed for several hours as authorities investigated.
The victim was identified Wednesday as Margaret Bachus.
No further details were immediately available.
