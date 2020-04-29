Clermont boat ramps, parks reopening Friday after coronavirus closures

CLERMONT, Fla. – Clermont Mayor Gail Ash announced the city’s boat ramps and parks will reopen beginning Friday, the day the governor’s stay-at-home order is expected to expire.

In a letter to residents, Ash said park rangers and Clermont police will patrol the areas to make sure the public is following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including social distancing and not gathering in groups.

While the parks and ramps will reopen, the mayor said all public restrooms will remain closed until further notice, along with Waterfront Park, Champions Splashpark, playgrounds, basketball courts, shuffleboard courts and baseball fields.

Tennis courts will also reopen Friday.

The mayor encouraged residents to wear face coverings in public and stay home whenever possible.