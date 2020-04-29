Florida woman charged in mother’s murder, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman is facing murder charges in her mother’s death, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home along Redlive Oaks Drive on Monday just before 5 p.m. in reference to a man down call, the Sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived, they found 80-year-old Rosetta Lennards dead inside the residence.

Lennards’ daughter, 42-year-old Cheryl Greaux, was on scene at time of the investigation, and was later and sent for a mental health evaluation as the investigation into her mother’s death continued, deputies said.

Greaux has since been arrested on a warrant for first degree murder in connection to her mother’s death, records show.