Investigation underway after man found dead at Melbourne home

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after residents returned to their Melbourne home to find a man dead inside, according to police.

Melbourne police said the residents arrived at their home in the 1000 block of Garfield Street around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday and found the man unresponsive.

Officers arrived at the home and found signs of trauma on the man’s body, according to a news release.

Authorities are now looking for witnesses to determine what led up to his death.

The victim’s name has not been released, as authorities are still working to confirm his identity, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s death, which police are calling suspicious, is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6443 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.