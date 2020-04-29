Mobile coronavirus testing site opens at Apopka High School

APOPKA, Fla. – The Department of Health said they reached its maximum number of tests at noon on Tuesday.

Health officials said they saw 320 appointments and 100 walk-ups at the Apopka high school mobile testing site.

The Department of Health said, starting Wednesday, they will be testing in Orange County’s hardest-hit ZIP Code, 32822, which includes Azalea Park, Conway, and parts of Orlando, and 32824, which includes Southchase and Meadow Woods.

News 6 asked health officials why it has taken until now to see testing in these two hotspots.

Kent Donahue, public information officer for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said, “you have tents, you’ve got all the coordination that goes on, you’ve got the mobile units, you’ve got the staff to coordinate, and all the paperwork and supplies; all of that has to come together.”

Mobile testing will resume Wednesday at Camping World Stadium.

Testing in 32822 will be at Ventura Elementary School and in 32924 at South Orange Youth Park. Health officials said you must be 18 or older to get tested and have to make an appointment online. They also stress no testing criteria is required.