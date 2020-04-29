Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando giving away free pet food on Friday

Money is tight for some right now as many people have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a local pet shelter wants to help.

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando announced it is giving away free pet food Friday at its two shelters to help those that may not have the means to purchase pet food.

People in need of pet food can visit both of Pet Alliance’s shelters in Orlando and Sanford on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon to pick up the food.

Only dog and cat food are available, and there’s a 40 pound limit per car, shelter officials said.

Shelter officials said in a Facebook post, “Staff will be social distancing themselves as you pull up to the shelter and will place all food in the trunk of your car.”

If you have a question or want more information, you’re asked to call 407-351-7722.

If you or someone you know is in need of a helping "paw" with pet supplies, then join Pet Alliance on Friday, May 1 as... Posted by Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.