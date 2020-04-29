WATCH LIVE: Seminole County leaders share latest update on COVID-19

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County leaders are expected to provide a coronavirus update Wednesday.

Wednesday’s briefing was scheduled for 6 p.m., after Gov. Ron Desantis was scheduled to man an announcement discussing the first phase of reopening Florida’s economy in hopes of easing out of the pandemic.

[TIMELINE: The spread of coronavirus in Florida]

During a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the governor said he was reviewing plans to reopen the state and revive the economy, saying he’d make an announcement on what that process will look like Wednesday.

The governor’s stay-at-home order is set to expire Thursday.

In Seminole County, there are 373 known cases of coronavirus. According to the Florida Department of Health, there have been 8 virus-related deaths and 81 people hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Coronavirus cases in Florida]

This is a developing story, check back with clickorlando.com. In the meantime, get daily coronavirus updates delivered to your inbox.