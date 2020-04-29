Tom Hanks tweets photo of plasma donation for COVID-19 research

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tom Hanks is doing his part and donating plasma to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson just recovered from COVID-19. They self-isolated in Australia after learning they had contracted the virus. They’ve since returned to the U.S. and Hanks has made it his mission to help people through the outbreak.

You may have heard of his gift to a young bullied boy named Corona that came with a sweet message of friendship. But Hanks’ is also extending his kindness with his desire to help researchers understand the virus.

He announced his intention to donate his blood, which now contains COVID-19 antibodies, on an episode of NPR’s “Wait, Wait... Don’t Tell Me!” podcast, saying he hopes healthcare workers can use his blood to create a “Hank-ccine.”

Not long after his guest appearance on the show, Hanks tweeted a photo of his plasma donation. He also thanked UCLA and Anne Rimoin, an infectious disease epidemiologist and director of the Center for Global Immigrant Health.

Here’s last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx pic.twitter.com/15WblGiVwe — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 29, 2020

His plasma donation could also be used to fine-tune a treatment used to help those who are experiencing the worst of infection from COVID-19.

This shows Hanks’ pure heart is serving the world well during some of the toughest times.