Volusia County leaders to provide coronavirus update as governor works to reopen Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County government leaders are expected to provide a coronavirus update Wednesday.

Wednesday’s briefing was scheduled for 4:30 p.m., later than the county’s typical 2 p.m. briefing hosted briefings every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The county cited the briefing time change as “an effort to prevent conflicting with other potential news conferences.”

The time change comes the day Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to make an announcement regarding reviving Florida’s economy and easing out of the coronavirus pandemic.

During a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the governor said he was reviewing plans to reopen the state saying he’d make an announcement on what that process will look like Wednesday.

In Volusia County, there are 448 known cases of coronavirus. According to the Florida Department of Health, there have been 20 virus-related deaths and 77 people hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19.

The governor’s stay-at-home order is set to expire Thursday.

