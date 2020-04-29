Weather threat delays coronavirus testing at Barnett Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the threat of strong storms rolling into the area Thursday, mobile coronavirus testing at Barnett Park will be moved from Thursday to Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

Appointments for Thursday will be honored on Saturday instead. Testing will take place at Jay Blanchard Park as scheduled on Friday.

Monday marked the second week of mobile coronavirus testing in Orange County. Other testing locations include Camping World Stadium on Wednesday and Apopka High School on Tuesday.

Officials said that after this round of testing ends, they will review locations and restock supplies. If additional testing sites are identified, they will be announced at a later date.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.