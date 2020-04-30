28 drug dealers arrested in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police say that thanks to their efforts as part of a two-month drug enforcement detail, they’ve arrested 28 people who were manufacturing and dealing drugs in the area.

Operation Knockdown Sales was led by a specialized unit and used undercover vice intelligence and the monitoring of drug deals to target suspects, according to a news release.

The suspects are accused of making or selling heroin, cocaine and prescription medication throughout the city.

Authorities said some of the 28 suspects had already been convicted of drug-related offenses.

“Drug dealers have no place in our city," Titusville Police special investigation Sgt. Troy Barbour said. “We will continue this anti-drug operative to ensure the safety of our community members and take drugs off the streets of Titusville”, added Barbour.