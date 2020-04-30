Brevard County man sings to cheer up neighbors every night during COVID-19 pandemic

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Every night at 7 p.m. David Brubaker steps out of his house on Patti Drive in Merritt Island to sing from his front porch.

“Something inside just takes off and I pray I hit the note,” Brubaker said.

The CEO of Sharing Center said the uncertainty of COVID-19 is what compelled him to begin singing after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order.

“It was the unknown, not knowing what we were going to be facing, not knowing how aggressive this COVID-19 is going to be,” he said.

Brubaker has documented his daily performances on social media to offer hope and joy to those discouraged during the pandemic.

“I do want people to realize that there is a spirit out there in America that needs to be lifted.”

The welcome distraction has attracted his socially distanced neighbors out of confinement every night for the past 27 days. Families cheer for the Air Force veteran as he sings ‘God Bless America’.

Brubaker said, “I’m a very faithful person and I fall back on my faith, especially in times of crisis.”

He originally planned to sing until the stay-at-home order was lifted but has since reconsidered.

“I was basing it on the stay-at-home order but I’m really going to base it on my heart going forward,” he said.