Gyms remain closed during Florida’s first phase of reopening

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nancy Divita is the owner of Anytime Fitness in Casselberry and she was anticipating opening the gym next week.

Though with the governor's phase 1 order going into effect on Monday, gyms are still not allowed to open in Florida.

"The question for me with the ambiguity of when we will be able to reopen is how long can I do that?" Divita said.

Governor Ron DeSantis said gyms, including hair salons, and bars need to remain closed due to the pandemic.

“On the one hand we are not allowed to be open, on the other hand, we can’t collect our primary source of revenue, so it obviously creates a financial strain,” Divita explained.

Divita has owned the gym for five years and with the shutdown, she's had to self fund the gym to make sure her employees continue to get paid.

She also applied for the Payroll Protection Program in hopes it will help out.

“Not being able to full fill my mission, I’m seeing how much our members are struggling not being able to use the gym and not get the release that they get from using the gym,” Divita said.

Divita said right now she and her employees are just waiting for the governor to announce when gyms can open back up again. They also have strict guidelines in place for gym members once they can reopen.

Divita shutdown the gym on March 20th following governor DeSantis’ executive order.

