Here’s why you haven’t seen Trooper Steve on News 6

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many of you have emailed, messaged and called wondering where News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Trooper Steve is, as you haven’t seen him in our newscasts for several days now.

We all know how hard he works to educate Central Floridians about the rules of the road -- which is a very difficult task -- but right now he’s taking some time off to fight a bigger battle: pneumonia.

For those of you who have been curious about the reason for his absence, he detailed his fight against the infection in a post on his News 6 Facebook page.

Where is Trooper Steve???? I’m right here guys! For most you, you haven’t heard from me in over a week and I’ve been... Posted by Trooper Steve on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Trooper Steve is being cared for by great doctors and nurses at a local hospital and is in great spirits. As he mentioned in the post, he has been overwhelmed by the support from News 6 viewers and the Central Florida community during this difficult time.

He promises -- and we all know how stubborn he is -- he’ll be back on your TV screens, calling out and educating Orlando-area drivers, as soon as he possibly can.

If you’d like to get updates on Trooper Steve while he’s recovering, you can follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.