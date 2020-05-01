Daytona Beach Police find missing 10-year-old girl

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – ***11:24 p.m. April 30, 2020 Update***

Daytona Beach Police said Lexa’ Nicole Small has been found.

***Original***

The Daytona Beach Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Police said Lexa’ Nicole Small was last seen near her home in Pelican Bay around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said they believe she may be wearing a pink shirt, gray leggings and flip flops.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

