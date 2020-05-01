Here’s what will reopen in Sumter County under phase 1 plan

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County, along with the rest of Central Florida, will begin to reopen potions of its community under phase one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan beginning May 4.

Leaders said certain in-person services in the county will begin to slowly open Monday, while others will remain limited or closed through May 31.

Here is a list of services Sumter County leaders say will reopen Monday:

The Villages Sumter County Service Center will be open

The Pinellas Branch Library will be open for limited services

The Supervisor of Elections will provide in-person services

The Sumter County planning, development review and building services will resume in-person services

The Tax Collector will continue to provide service to the public via the drive-thru

The Sumter County Office of the Small Business Development Center will be open by appointment only

The Clerk of the Courts will provide in-person services at the main office

Belvedere Branch Library will be open for limited services

The Bushnell Supervisor of Elections Office will be open

The Bushnell Office for Sumter County’s Public Works, Planning, Development Review, Building, and Housing services will be open

All businesses opening Monday will need to maintain proper social distancing and hygiene guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.

Here is what will remain closed in Sumter County until May 31: