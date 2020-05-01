Here’s what will reopen in Sumter County under phase 1 plan
Some businesses to remain closed until May 31
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County, along with the rest of Central Florida, will begin to reopen potions of its community under phase one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan beginning May 4.
Leaders said certain in-person services in the county will begin to slowly open Monday, while others will remain limited or closed through May 31.
Here is a list of services Sumter County leaders say will reopen Monday:
- The Villages Sumter County Service Center will be open
- The Pinellas Branch Library will be open for limited services
- The Supervisor of Elections will provide in-person services
- The Sumter County planning, development review and building services will resume in-person services
- The Tax Collector will continue to provide service to the public via the drive-thru
- The Sumter County Office of the Small Business Development Center will be open by appointment only
- The Clerk of the Courts will provide in-person services at the main office
- Belvedere Branch Library will be open for limited services
- The Bushnell Supervisor of Elections Office will be open
- The Bushnell Office for Sumter County’s Public Works, Planning, Development Review, Building, and Housing services will be open
All businesses opening Monday will need to maintain proper social distancing and hygiene guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.
Here is what will remain closed in Sumter County until May 31:
- The Veteran Service Offices will be closed
- The Property Appraiser’s Office will be closed for in-person services
- The Villages Annex will be closed
- The Bushnell Tax Collector Office will be closed
- The UF/IFAS Florida Extension Service office will be closed
- The Bushnell Branch, EC Rowell (Webster Branch), and Lake Panasoffkee Branch libraries will be closed
