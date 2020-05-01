Face coverings still required throughout phase one in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Osceola County are expected to hold a news conference Friday to provide an update on coronavirus within the county.

During the news conference, leaders said that face coverings will continue to be required when in public throughout phase one of Gov. DeSantis’s reopening Florida plan.

Officials said that face coverings along with social distancing are helping slow the spread of the deadly disease.

During phase one, officials said at-risk individuals should avoid contact people outside of their homes.

As some businesses will begin welcoming customers, hair salons and gyms will remain closed during phase one.

“We know people have questions about their business and we will continue to look to the state to clear up confusion,” county leaders said.

As the state prepares to reopen, Osceola County leaders announced they would repeal the county’s existing curfew on Monday.

“Based on advice from our sheriff and other law enforcement agencies, we felt that removing the curfew on Monday would best serve our community as the state’s plan comes into place,” Osceola County Commission Chairwoman Viviana Janer said.

The county enacted the curfew on March 20, calling it into effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

As of Friday morning, there are 476 known cases of coronavirus in Seminole County. According to the Florida Department of Health, there have been 7 virus-related deaths and 130 people hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19.

As the state of Florida takes its first steps to reopen, counties in Central Florida are too looking for the best ways to reopen while also keeping their community safe and healthy.

[READ: Gov. Ron DeSantis says most of Florida can begin first phase of reopening May 4]

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that most of Florida will enter what he called “phase one” of the reopening process on Monday as the state continues to fight the spread of coronavirus.