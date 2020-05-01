Osceola County: Here’s what will change as Florida rolls back coronavirus closures

After a month long stay-at-home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus order Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a new executive order allowing some businesses to reopen with restrictions beginning May 4.

The governor’s order is part of a multi-phase plan to slowly reopen the state’s economy and allows for local leaders to make decisions based on their communities.

Officials in Osceola County began rolling back some restrictions, including lifting a county-wide curfew this week, prior to the governor’s order.

Below are the following Osceola County businesses that will reopen or operate under modified standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on May 4 and other changes you need to know about:

Face coverings still required: County leaders said that face coverings will continue to be required when in public throughout phase one of DeSantis’s reopening Florida plan.

Curfew lifted: Osceola County leaders announced they would roll back the county’s existing curfew on Monday.

Testing: COVID-19 testing at Osceola Heritage Park by AdventHealth will continue along with testing in St. Cloud and by the Florida Department of Health Osceola.

The county is working to develop plans to expand testing to more communities including BVL, Poinciana and Intercession City.

Meals for students: The School District’s list of sites where it continues to feed students, can be found here..

As more restrictions are rolled back this story will be updated.