Volusia County: Here’s what will reopen as Florida rolls back coronavirus closures

After a month long stay-at-home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus order Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a new executive order allowing some businesses to reopen with restrictions beginning May 4.

The governor’s order is part of a multi-phase plan to slowly reopen the state’s economy and allows for local leaders to make decisions based on their communities.

Officials in Volusia County began rolling back some restrictions, including opening beach access, prior to the governor’s order.

Below are the following Volusia County businesses and facilities that will reopen or operate under modified standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on May 4:

Beaches: Volusia County has been gradually lifted restrictions on beach access since late April. Beginning May 2, beachgoers will no longer need to be engaging in physical activity such as walking or jogging on the beach, meaning sitting and sunbathing will be permitted once again. Groups will be required to limit to less than six.

Libraries: Volusia County libraries are currently operating on curbside pickup only which will continue but beginning May 4, nine of Volusia County’s libraries will begin offering public access to computers. Residents will need to call ahead to make an appointment. The computers will be available for one-hour time blocks at the following libraries: Daytona Beach Regional Library, DeBary Public Library, DeLand Regional Library, Deltona Regional Library, Dickerson Heritage Library, Edgewater Public Library, New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, Ormond Beach Regional Library, Port Orange Regional Library

Shopping: The Volusia Mall will reopen beginning May 4 during limited hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Individual store hours and restaurants operations may vary.

As more restrictions are rolled back this story will be updated.