WATCH LIVE: Seminole County leaders provide coronavirus update

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Seminole County are expected to hold a news conference Friday to provide coronavirus updates.

In Seminole County, there are 379 known cases of coronavirus. According to the Florida Department of Health, there have been 8 virus-related deaths and 83 people hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19.

As the state of Florida takes its first steps to reopen, counties in Central Florida are too looking for the best ways to reopen while also keeping their community safe and healthy.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that most of Florida will enter what he called “phase one” of the reopening process on Monday as the state continues to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The plans from Seminole County leaders to reopen the county are very similar to the plans from Gov. DeSantis.

"We are bound to do whatever the Governor hands down,” Chairman of the Seminole County Commissioners Jay Zembower said.

Seminole County posted a list of rules businesses will have to follow in this first phase, which falls in line with the county’s new executive order on social distancing.

The rules require masks in situations where employees and customers cannot be six feet away from each other.

The governor said Florida would reopen in three phases in-line with the guidelines released by the White House under President Trump’s reopening America plan.

Here’s what changes and doesn’t change for Florida on May 4:

Schools continue distance learning

Visits to senior living facilities are prohibited

Elective surgeries can resume

Sports arenas and movie theaters will remain closed

Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with six feet of space between tables and indoor seating at 25% capacity

Retail stores can operate at 25% of indoor capacity

No changes for bars, gyms and personal services such as hairdressers and barbers

Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside the home

