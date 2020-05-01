Watch out ⚠️

Florida roads are dangerous enough with perpetually lost drivers, confusing construction and relentless road rage.

Those are the usual threats, at least, but this is the Sunshine State where nothing is really usual.

Now, we’re in that special time of the year where there’s something equally as treacherous to look out for because our standard hazards just aren’t enough.

Florida is essentially the Australia of the U.S. so what would a joy ride be without a something a little wild to make you put the pedal to the medal?

🏚️ Ask and you shall receive

(Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Something tells me the “come back with a warrant” doormat outside of what deputies say was determined to be a drug house wasn’t met as an invitation. Clearly it was more of a warning to law enforcement to get the proper paperwork before they even attempt to go inside and well, they did they just that. With the court authorization the homeowner so desperately wanted, deputies said they found fentanyl, used syringes and some other drug-related goodies. No arrests were made though. It seems like deputies will need a separate warrant for that.

💊 Spite isn’t right

(Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Yeah that’s a stupid saying I just made up but it rhymes so it must be true. If this guy had just learned to let things go, maybe he wouldn’t be sitting behind bars right now, branded as a “sick and twisted individual” by a local sheriff. He’s accused of tampering with a teenage boy’s prescription medication so the victim was actually taking laxatives. Records show the boy spent nearly a year receiving treatment for gastrointestinal issues and no one was able to figure out why until his mother noticed his pills had been altered. On top of that, the suspect also took items from the boy and his sister and poured water on one child’s bed. When asked why he did it, he said “out of spite" because the children didn’t respect him. Apparently his parents never taught him that respect is earned, not given. Maybe he’ll learn that lesson in jail.

👯 Double trouble

(Pinellas County Jail)

More isn’t always better, especially when we’re talking about DUIs. This guy didn’t get the memo because he was arrested twice in one week for allegedly driving under the influence in Pinellas County. The first time, authorities say he actually got out of his vehicle to fight with another motorist. The second time, he was driving recklessly toward oncoming traffic and nearly fell over when he was ordered to step out of his vehicle, records show. His response then was, “I’m sorry I shouldn’t be driving." Uh yeah, ya think? Honestly, I don’t know which arrest is worse because he put lives in danger both times but I do have a preference when it comes to his mugshots. The 'stache isn’t working for you, bro.

🥚 She’s one bad egg

(WKMG)

Don’t you remember that nursery rhyme about being kind to our web-footed friends? This woman didn’t and I am so mad at her for it. Orlando police say she marched on down to Lake Eola and cracked enough goose eggs to feed a family of four quiche for a week. Though they had been situated peacefully in their nest, the woman insisted the eggs had gone bad and she only destroyed them because other ducks were eating them. Takes a bad egg to know a bad egg, Gayle. Well, a volunteer who cares for the birds says the eggs were perfectly fine and had they not been smashed, they would have hatched in a few weeks and probably gone on to live very happy goose lives. Also of note: Each of those 16 eggs was worth $200.

🐊 You’ve been warned

(Facebook)

So if you see a large, scaly reptile on the side of the road while you’re driving in your car, don’t act surprised. Granted, that’s not that unusual for us Floridians (case in point: Alligator Alley) but this time of year our gargantuan gator friends are a little more ... active. And by active I really mean, well, frisky. Frisky in the typical sense of being more aggressive and snappy but also frisky in the sense that they’re looking for love. Yeah, now you get it. In my hometown of Bradenton, a 9 foot, 2 inch gator was caught causing a ruckus in the middle of traffic and had to be wrangled off to a farm. Personally, I’m not throwing caution to the wind on this one because I know my little Yaris wouldn’t stand a chance against that beast. Expect at least another month of these types of showdowns because alligator mating season typically occurs in May and June.

Now I know: You guys really like animal pictures. Not that I’m complaining. Is there anything else you’d like me to snap a picture of on the rare occasion I leave my quarantine cave? 📷 Send your (within reason) requests to acutway@wkmg.com.