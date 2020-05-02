Video shows attempted murder shooting at Orlando gas station

Surveillance video from a South Orange Blossom Trail gas station shows two men opening fire in what authorities are calling an attempted murder shooting.

Orlando Police Department officials said the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. No one was injured.

Video released Friday night shows a man in a red T-shirt run across the gas station parking lot toward the road before pausing steps away from the sidewalk to fire his weapon.

At about that same time, a second man comes running from the road into the frame and toward the parking lot, according to the footage.

Orlando police say two men wanted in connection with a gas station shooting fled in this white car. (Orlando Police Department)

He also appears to have a gun in his hand as he and the man in the red shirt run back through the parking lot away from the road.

Police said the culprits fled a white four-door vehicle with a sunroof that was parked across from some of the pumps.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.