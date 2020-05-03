Florida lawmakers discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two Central Florida lawmakers discuss the federal and state response to the coronavirus pandemic on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth.”

Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) talked about the first phase of Gov. DeSantis’ reopening plan and Florida’s struggling unemployment system.

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Daytona Beach) discussed the trillions of dollars of legislation Congress has already passed to help Americans get through the pandemic and what could happen going forward.