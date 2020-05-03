88ºF

Freight train hauling coal catches fire

Fire was contained to engine

Contributed photo
Contributed photo (Orange County Fire Rescue)

ORANGE COUNTY – A freight train carrying coal caught on fire at Monument Parkway and West Beachline Expressway on Sunday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The fire, which had exposure to woods and a power line, was contained to the engine and the train was shut off, authorities said.

The train was unoccupied and there was no indication of a fuel leak, authorities said.

