Freight train hauling coal catches fire
Fire was contained to engine
ORANGE COUNTY – A freight train carrying coal caught on fire at Monument Parkway and West Beachline Expressway on Sunday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
The fire, which had exposure to woods and a power line, was contained to the engine and the train was shut off, authorities said.
The train was unoccupied and there was no indication of a fuel leak, authorities said.
