Central Florida nurse returns home after living away from family for 6 weeks

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Heather McBride’s husband, Kyle, is a registered nurse at a hospital in Osceola County.

News 6 first introduced you to their family last month, when they said they’d be living apart to keep their family safe from the coronavirus.

It’s now been about six weeks, and Heather said they’ve reunited and are back under one roof. She described the reunion as emotional, and said, “the kids were all hugging him and they didn’t want to let him go.”

Heather said their decision to live together again, was made after watching the number of COVID-19 cases go down.

However, she said, they continue to take precautions when Kyle gets home from work. She tells us he changes his clothes and shoes in the garage and showers immediately when he gets home.

Heather said their family has enjoyed reuniting and spent the weekend in the pool, going for walks, and watching movies as a family.

She also said she's thankful for the role the community has played in bringing her husband home.

“We are so grateful for the community working together to try to limit the spread of the virus,” said Heather.