Melbourne man arrested in connection with Garfield Street homicide, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 25-year-old Melbourne man was arrested over the weekend and charged with first-degree murder for the death of a 28-year-old found in a home on Garfield Street last week.

Melbourne police said the residents arrived at their home in the 1000 block of Garfield Street around 10:45 p.m. on April 29 and found Joshua Elzas, unresponsive.

Officers arrived at the home and found signs of trauma on Elzas’ body, according to a news release.

According to police, Elzas did not live at the home where his body was found but was known to the residents who found him.

The lead investigators working the case obtained an arrest warrant Saturday for Christopher Kane, 25. Kane was arrested by members of the Countywide Game Over Taskforce around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Kane is charged with first-degree murder in connect with Elzas’ death.

Melbourne police have not released information about how Elzas died or Kane’s connection to the victim.

Anyone with information about Elzas’ death is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6443 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. The investigation is being treated as a homicide, police said.